Heat President Pat Riley fined $25K for tampering during interview with Dan Le Batard

MIAMI – The NBA clearly does not get the show.

Pat Riley was conducting a radio interview with Dan Le Batard on Friday.

During the interview, Riley joked about leaving a key under the mat for LeBron James.

The league slapped Riley with a $25-thousand fine for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.

Riley said, “I would leave a key under the doormat if he called me and would let me know he’s coming. I would do that.... LeBron is one of the greatest of all-time. For four years down here if we want to go back and remember what those four years were like... It was the best time for the Heat.”

Riley added, “If he ever wanted to come back, I would put a new shiny key under the mat. This will just get me fined.”

Le Batard said the question Riley was asked was actually about Dwyane Wade and not LeBron James.