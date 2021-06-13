Jerome Baker signs extension with Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will be keeping linebacker Jerome Baker around for a few more years.
Baker and the Fins agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, the team announced Sunday.
Pen to paper. @Lastname_Baker has signed a contract extension through the 2024 season! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/0bKAdjzGo3— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 13, 2021
The deal is reportedly worth $39-million, with $28.4-million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Baker’s rookie contract was set to expire at the end of the year.
On Friday, Baker was asked about a potential deal.
Baker said, “I want to play here for the rest of my career. I love it here. I love the fans, the organization.”
The Dolphins drafted Baker, 24, out of Ohio State.
Last season, Baker had 112 tackles and 7 sacks.