Jerome Baker signs extension with Dolphins

Jerome Baker of the Miami Dolphins dances after a safety in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will be keeping linebacker Jerome Baker around for a few more years.

Baker and the Fins agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, the team announced Sunday.

Pen to paper. @Lastname_Baker has signed a contract extension through the 2024 season! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/0bKAdjzGo3 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 13, 2021

The deal is reportedly worth $39-million, with $28.4-million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Baker’s rookie contract was set to expire at the end of the year.

On Friday, Baker was asked about a potential deal.

Baker said, “I want to play here for the rest of my career. I love it here. I love the fans, the organization.”

The Dolphins drafted Baker, 24, out of Ohio State.

Last season, Baker had 112 tackles and 7 sacks.