Jimmy Butler voted to All-NBA Third team

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat drives to the basket while guarded by Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at Spectrum Center on May 02, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

MIAMI – Another day, another honor for the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler.

On Monday, Butler, along with teammate Bam Adebayo, was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

On Tuesday, Butler was named to the All-NBA Third Team.

It is the fourth time that Butler has been an All-NBA selection (and it was the fifth All-Defensive Team nod).

Butler has received the distinction of All-NBA during both his seasons with the Heat.

The 31-year-old appeared in 52 games this season, averaging 21.5 points, 7.1 assists, 6.9 rebounds, and an NBA leading 2.08 steals per game.

He became the first Heat player in franchise history to lead the league in steals.