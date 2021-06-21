Bam Adebayo commits to join USA basketball team in Olympics

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, drives to the basket past Boston Celtics center Tristan Thompson during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MIAMI – Heat big man Bam Adebayo will represent his country this summer.

Adebayo has committed to join the 12-man Team USA roster.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski cites Adebayo’s agent, Alex Saratsis with the decision.

Adebayo, 23, will have a chance to work on his game against the best competition in the world.

Adebayo averaged 18.7 points per game and 9 rebounds this season.

However, Adebayo struggled as the Heat were swept out of the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

This is not Adebayo’s first experience with USA basketball.

He had previously tried out, but was cut by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.