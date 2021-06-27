Partly Cloudy icon
No fuss: Scherzer goes 6 to help Nationals beat Marlins 5-1

Associated Press

MLB
Marliins
Miami Marlins
Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins hits a triple in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on June 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI – Max Scherzer allowed one run in six innings and passed two umpire inspections without a fuss, helping the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 to earn a split of their four-game series.

Trea Turner and Josh Bell each hit a two-run homer in the sixth against Sandy Alcantara to break the game open.

Scherzer struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.14.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been animated in his unhappiness about baseball’s recent crackdown on sticky substances.

But Scherzer underwent two brief checks at the end of innings with no complaint.

