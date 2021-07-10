Morton sharp, Acuña restrained after HBP, Braves top Marlins

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is held back by umpire Jordan Baker as he attempted to charge the mound after being hit by a pitch from Anthony Bender of the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at loanDepot park on July 09, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, Ronald Acuña Jr. was restrained after being plunked by another Marlins pitcher and the Atlanta Braves beat Miami 5-0.

Freddie Freeman homered and Austin Riley doubled and tripled for the Braves.

Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson each had two hits and an RBI.

The 37-year-old Morton struck out seven and walked two.

Morton allowed one Miami runner to reach third base, but Joe Panik was stranded after Jazz Chisholm Jr. flew out to center field and ended the third inning.