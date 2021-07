CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami is on the board at the 2021 MLB draft.

With the No. 67 overall pick, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected catcher Adrian Del Castillo.

The catcher started all 131 games in his three-year career at Miami.

Del Castillo hit .311 with 37 doubles, 17 homers, and 124 RBI at UM.

The Miami Hurricanes have had a player taken in the draft for 48 consecutive drafts, dating back to 1974.