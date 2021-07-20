Dolphins hold grand opening for extravagant new practice facility next to Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins will open training camp later this month, and when they do, it’ll be in a brand-new facility.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins held the official grand opening for their massive training complex, located directly next to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The facility includes three indoor and outdoor fields, a two story weight room with a slide in the middle of it, multiple recovery and therapy rooms, meeting rooms, film areas, a players lounge with a barber shop, plunge pools and even an underwater treadmill.

That’s all before you get to the huge locker room.

The facility also has 209 TVs installed and its outside landscaping has 15,888 flowers and shrubs and 210 palm trees.

There were 15 former Dolphins players on hand for the opening, and they laughed at how times have changed for the team, and how players train nowadays.

“At Saint Thomas, we used to have chicken wire with 2x4′s and a nail in it, it’s a lot different,” joked Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. “It’s amazing, especially for players and free agents to come in. It’s exciting.”

The excitement was clear from Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who said his team is ready to arrive at the facility for the start of training camp next week.

The view of Hard Rock stadium from the Dolphins new practice facility. The grand opening event is about to begin. Getting a tour of all the facilities here, so I’ll be posting pics and videos, along with quotes from Stephen Ross and Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/oomyVfZGSZ — Will Manso (@WillMansoWPLG) July 20, 2021

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross about the new facility, “if you can’t win with a facility like this than you’re never gonna win.” Jokingly says they did their part to build it and the pressure is now on the coaches and players. pic.twitter.com/UVySRDDPX6 — Will Manso (@WillMansoWPLG) July 20, 2021