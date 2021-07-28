Dolphins’ star cornerback Xavien Howard says he wants out of Miami

Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Well, that escalated quickly.

Hours after creating some hope among Dolphins fans by showing up at training camp, star cornerback Xavien Howard announced on Instagram that he has requested a trade.

Howard said he will continue to show up at training camp, saying, “until that trade happens, I am just here so I don’t get fined.”

Xavien Howard wants out. Per his IG. pic.twitter.com/DzL2UMVAoS — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) July 28, 2021

Howard sat out mandatory workouts during the summer in hopes of landing a new contract.

Howard’s Instagram post says that he and his agent brought the Dolphins a number of proposals, but the Dolphins refused. Howard added “I don’t feel valued or respected by the Dolphins.”

Earlier in the day, Miami head coach Brian Flores spoke highly of Howard and said he would keep their contract conversations confidential.