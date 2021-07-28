Mostly Cloudy icon
81º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Dolphins’ star cornerback Xavien Howard says he wants out of Miami

Clay Ferraro, Sports Reporter

Tags: NFL, Dolphins, Miami Dolphins
Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (2020 Michael Reaves)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Well, that escalated quickly.

Hours after creating some hope among Dolphins fans by showing up at training camp, star cornerback Xavien Howard announced on Instagram that he has requested a trade.

Howard said he will continue to show up at training camp, saying, “until that trade happens, I am just here so I don’t get fined.”

Howard sat out mandatory workouts during the summer in hopes of landing a new contract.

Howard’s Instagram post says that he and his agent brought the Dolphins a number of proposals, but the Dolphins refused. Howard added “I don’t feel valued or respected by the Dolphins.”

Earlier in the day, Miami head coach Brian Flores spoke highly of Howard and said he would keep their contract conversations confidential.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Clay Ferraro joined the Local 10 News team in 2014 to take his dream job: covering big-time sports at a first-class station in paradise. 

email

facebook

twitter