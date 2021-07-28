Miami Marlins trading Starling Marte to Oakland per reports

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are making a major move ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.
The Fish are trading outfielder Starling Marte to the Oakland A’s.
This was first reported by Sportsgrid’s Craig Mish.
Marte is a 5-tool player, who the Marlins tried to resign, but couldn’t get a deal done.
On the season, Marte is batting .306 with 7 home runs and 25 RBI.
In exchange, the Marlins are getting a starting pitcher from Oakland, Jesus Luzardo.
Luzardo is a graduate of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Marlins will be sending significant money along with Marte to Oakland.