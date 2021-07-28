Xavien Howard practices with Dolphins after demanding a trade

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – So much for a quiet training camp.

One day after demanding a trade from the Miami Dolphins, cornerback Xavien Howard took the field with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins started workouts at their training facility is Miami Gardens, right next to Hard Rock Stadium.

Howard’s social media post went scorched earth on the team.

The All-Pro said that he had outperformed his contract, and the team would not work something out.

Howard said that he was only at camp, “So I don’t get fined.”

Howard led the NFL last season with 10 interceptions.

On Wednesday, Howard’s current Dolphins teammates showed support.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said, “For me, I support X. Whatever decision he has, he’s helped our team tremendously throughout the years. I’ve only been on this team for one year and I’ve been able to see what he’s been able to do. That’s not in my control, but I support him.”

Cornerback Jason McCourty said, “From the outside looking in I know how good a player he is having to go against him in the division. Obviously, the man had double-digit turnovers last year. So you know how special he is as a player and how much better he makes not only the defense, but the team in total.”

McCourty said that contract issues are personal and have to be dealt with between him and the team.