MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are dealing with COVID-19 at Training Camp.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Dolphins Co-Offensive Coordinator/Tight End’s coach George Godsey tested positive.

Godsey has been vaccinated and was sent home.

Miami’s other offensive coordinator, Eric Studesville, will run the offense.

Schefter reports that other tight ends could land on the COVID list as close contacts.