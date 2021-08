SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 35 of the Chirping the Cats podcast, host David Dwork takes a look at the Panthers offseason, from a busy couple of days during the NHL Draft to a flurry of moves that saw general manager Bill Zito double down on a lot of the additions he made last offseason.

This episode also provides updates on contract negotiations with Sam Reinhart and Sasha Barkov, and also examines how Florida’s forward lines and defensive pairings may look when the season arrives in October.

