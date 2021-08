(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn scores past Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.

MIAMI – Kendrick Nunn’s time with the Miami Heat is over.

The guard has signed a 2-year deal with the Lakers according to Stadium’s Shams Charania.

The deal is reportedly worth $10-million.

The Heat originally had the right to match any offer for Nunn, but earlier Tuesday, they took away his qualifying offer. That meant Nunn was no longer a restricted free agent.

Nunn averaged 14.6 points for the Heat last season.

Nunn, 26, will now try to win a championship with LeBron James and the Lakers.