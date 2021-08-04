Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to get more comfortable at Training Camp

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As Training Camp continues, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is growing quite a rapport with his teammates.

That goes for both on and off the football field.

Tagovailoa said, “Really it’s just coming out and working on your timing with the guys. Seeing the speed of player not everyone’s really fast. I guess just coming out here and being able to practice and work on it. That’s what’s up.”

Tagovailoa said he’s getting more and more comfortable with the Dolphins offense, “For me it’s just continuing to learn the offense, continuing to learn my guys up front, the receivers, and really just working towards what we want as a team.”

The Dolphins receivers put in extra work this offseason with Tagovailoa before the required workouts with the team.

The second-year quarterback said, “I think being able to be able to get with the guys throughout the offseason has helped tremendously, with the timing, I think until you’re able to put the pads on and work against an opposing team... That’s when those things really come up and show.”

The quarterback doesn’t just work with his offense, he also works with his defense. Linebacker Jerome Baker said that Tagovailoa has asked questions in the linebackers room.

Tagovailoa said, “For me it’s being able to see their alignment and their positioning. Why do they align this way? For me, it gives me an edge to know where to go with the ball a lot quicker and it speeds up my process.”

In terms of his growth, Tagovailoa focuses more on the things he doesn’t do right, than the things he does, because he hopes to grow.

With regard to his improved deep ball, Tagovailoa said, “Guy is open, I’m going to throw it to him. That’s what I can say to that. I would say it’s no different than my time at Alabama throwing deep balls.”

Asked about the pressure of being Dolphins quarterback, Tagovailoa said, “Luckily for me, I’m not on social media too much so I don’t I see as much of what the talk is going around. But, for me it always comes down to my family. Being able to spend time with my family. Spend time with my dogs. Dallas, Star, Gotty, if you see this, daddy loves you guys.”