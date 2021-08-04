Miami Marlins full 2022 schedule released

A general view of the loanDepot logo on the scoreboards during a press conference to the media to announce loanDepot as the exclusive naming rights partner for loanDepot park, formerly known as Marlins Park on March 31, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins schedule for the 2022 MLB season was released on Wednesday.

Miami will kick off the season at loanDepot park against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, March 31.

The Marlins will also face American League West division during Interleague Play next season, and those games will begin right off the bat; Miami hosts the Texas Rangers for three games on their season-opening homestand.

From the AL West Miami will also host the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels while traveling to face the Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics and LA Angels.

Miami’s longest homestand comes in May when they host the Milwaukee Brewers, Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves for nine games in 10 days.

The full schedule can be seen in the image below:

Miami Marlins 2022 schedule (Miami Marlins)

For more information on the Marlins schedule, click here.