Racial slur directed at Marlins’ Lewis Brinson by fan in Colorado

MIAMI – The Marlins weekend trip to Colorado was marred by an ugly incident.

In the ninth inning against the Rockies, a fan was heard on the Marlins broadcast directing a racial slur at Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who is black.

The players and people at the game were unable to hear the ugly words.

However, the Rockies released a statement about the incident late Sunday night.

The Rockies wrote, “The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today’s game. Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident.”

They added, “The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field.”

The Marlins have not commented on the incident. Their next game is Monday night in San Diego.