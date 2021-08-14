Marlins tie team mark with 11-run inning; Cubs 9th L in row

Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz, second from left, is met at the plate by teammates Alex Jackson (23), Brian Anderson (15), and Jorge Alfaro, right, after hitting a grand slam during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam and Alex Jackson added a three-run homer as the Miami Marlins tied a team record by scoring 11 times in the second inning Friday night during a 14-10 win over the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs lost their ninth straight and have allowed 41 runs in the past three games. Chicago is 2-12 since the trade deadline departures of stars Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel.

The 11 runs tied a Marlins mark set in the fifth inning at Milwaukee on June 4, 2019.

For Miami, the win coincided with the return of manager Don Mattingly. The 60-year-old Mattingly missed the previous 12 games after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Marlins’ second-inning outburst erased a three-run deficit. De La Cruz’s drive against Adbert Alzolay (4-13) put Miami ahead 5-4.

Alzolay, who lost his ninth straight decision, was removed because of left hamstring tightness after 1 1/3 innings. Winless since June 2, Alzolay allowed six runs.

Dan Winkler relieved Alzolay and failed to retire any of the seven batters he faced. He allowed Lewis Brinson’s two-run double and hit Jorge Alfaro with the bases loaded to force in a run.

Brinson scored from third on a passed ball before Jackson connected off Winkler to give the Marlins a 12-4 lead.

Jesús Aguilar also homered for Miami, a two-run shot in the third, giving him 21 in the season and an NL-leading 82 RBIs.

Miami starter Jesús Luzardo (4-5) benefited from the offensive support and allowed five runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out six, walked four and hit a batter.

The left-hander is 2-1 since the Marlins acquired him from the Oakland A’s for outfielder Starling Marte on July 28.

Chicago closed the gap on two-run homers from Frank Schwindel and Ian Happ in the eighth and Rafael Ortega’s pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth.

Robinson Chirinos homered, doubled twice and singled for the Cubs.

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins activated INF Jazz Chisholm from the injured list. Chisholm pinch-hit in the seventh and flied out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Joe Panik (unspecified) was placed on the injured list. ... RHP Elieser Hernández (right quad strain) threw a bullpen Friday and appears close to rejoining the roster. Hernández had a successful five-inning rehab outing Tuesday at Triple-A Jacksonville in which he struck out 10 batters on 62 pitches.

UP NEXT

RHP Zach Davies (6-9, 5.26) will start the second game of the series for the Cubs on Saturday while the Marlins have not announced a starter.

