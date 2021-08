(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns (17) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns has suffered a setback.

Hurns is working his way back to the field after opting out of the 2020 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Hurns suffered a wrist injury.

Schefter reports that the injury will require surgery and Hurns is expected to miss three months.

Hurns was already facing a tough challenge to make the Dolphins roster that is full of talented wide receivers after the team drafted Jaylen Waddle and acquired Will Fuller.