MIAMI – The Miami Heat say all employees must be in the process of becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1.

The team says exemptions will be available for those awaiting a second dose of a two-shot vaccine or those with “a qualifying medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief.”

Employees who have not met vaccination requirements by that date won’t be allowed at work.

If they remain non-compliant, they eventually will be considered to have resigned.