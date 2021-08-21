Chirping the Cats: Episode 36 - Favorite Florida Panthers memories, Part 1 of 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – Chirping the Cats Episode 36 is the first of a three-part series in which host David Dwork speaks to a variety of guests, including former players, current and former broadcasters, and members of the media, to get a varying perspective of favorite Florida Panthers memories from the team’s nearly 30 years of existence.

This episode features interviews with longtime host and broadcaster Craig Minervini, BB&T Center PA voice Andrew Imber, original Panthers goaltender John Vanbiesbrouck, former Panthers player and current broadcaster Randy Moller, former Panthers goalie Mike McKenna and Panthers radio play-by-play voice Doug Plagens.

