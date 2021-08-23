Partly Cloudy icon
Rodolfo Pizarro becomes Inter Miami’s first MLS All-Star

David Lang, Sports Executive Producer

Rodolfo Pizarro of Inter Miami CF celebrates with Leandro González Pirez #6 after scoring the go-ahead goal against Chicago Fire FC during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium on August 18, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
MIAMI – Inter Miami CF will be represented at the MLS All-Star game.

Midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro became the Club’s first-ever player player named to the MLS All-Star Game roster.

The game will be played Aug. 25 at Banc of California Stadium against the best LIGA MX players.

Pizarro will also represent the league in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

Pizarro has scored three goals in his last two matches, both wins.

The All-Star game was decided by combination of fan, player, and media voting.

