Dolphins get big name receivers back at practice, waive others

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) on the sidelines as the Dolphins play against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, file photo. The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month's draft. For the Dolphins, the trade signals theyre not in the market for another potential franchise quarterback, and will stake their future on Tua Tagovailoa. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins receiver room is looking different right now.

Will Fuller and DeVante Parker both returned to practice on Tuesday.

Parker was wearing a red, non-contact jersey.

As the team was forced to cut their roster to 80 players, the Dolphins cleared out other players.

The team released wide receivers Isaiah Ford and Robert Foster.

They also placed wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on injured reserve.

Another move by the Dolphins was to release offensive lineman Jermain Eluemunor.

Miami has one preseason game left.

They will play at Cincinnati on Sunday.