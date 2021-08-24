Dolphins get big name receivers back at practice, waive others

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins receiver room is looking different right now.
Will Fuller and DeVante Parker both returned to practice on Tuesday.
Parker was wearing a red, non-contact jersey.
As the team was forced to cut their roster to 80 players, the Dolphins cleared out other players.
The team released wide receivers Isaiah Ford and Robert Foster.
They also placed wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on injured reserve.
Another move by the Dolphins was to release offensive lineman Jermain Eluemunor.
Miami has one preseason game left.
They will play at Cincinnati on Sunday.