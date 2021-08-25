Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa focuses on getting ready for regular season

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, right, Jacoby Brissett, center, and Reid Sinnett, left, run drills during a mandatory minicamp at the NFL football team's training camp, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is focusing on the details as he gets ready for the regular season.

The second-year quarterback is not sure if he’ll play in Sunday’s preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa said, “Every week I’m planning to play, but that’s a question for Coach Flo.”

Tagovailoa is looking at all aspects of the Dolphins offense.

In terms of protections, Tagovailoa said, “I think just being with our guys, being able to sit down and talk with the linemen; having meetings with the linemen... overall just communication with our guys and it’s not just with me, it’s with our quarterback room.”

The quarterback said he never had a chance to work with Dan Marino, but the legendary quarterback does sit in on some of the Dolphins meetings and offers input.

As for what he’s working on, Tagovailoa said, “Just the communication, the operation with us offensively, it still needs some cleanup.”

The Dolphins wide receiving group continues to get healthier with Will Fuller and DeVante Parker both returning to practice.

Tagovailoa said, “It’s good to have all our guys back out here. To be able to work some timing and be able to get some work in with them. But I think just being able to get into the huddle, hear calls, know where they’re lining up at, and executing with them, I think that’s very important.”

The former Crimson Tide quarterback had high praise for his college coach. He called Nick Saban “big time.”

However, Tagovailoa would not offer a prediction on the upcoming game between Alabama and the Miami Hurricanes.

Tagovailoa said, “It’s tough. I don’t know what Alabama looks like, I don’t know what the Hurricanes look like. You just always hope that when you see two teams go against each other that it’s a good game.”

As for his former teammate Mac Jones, who is in New England, Tua said he hasn’t texted or talked to him since Jones was drafted.

Tagovailoa said, “You can’t wish him too much of luck because we’re rivals in the same division... But I wish him the best of luck for sure.”