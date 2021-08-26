Dolphins resting Tua Tagovailoa, most starters against Bengals on Sunday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talks to tight end Adam Shaheen (80) during an NFL football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It’s on to New England for most of the Miami Dolphins starters.

Head Coach Brian Flores announced on Thursday that Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The second-year quarterback looked sharp as he played the entire first half against the Atlanta Falcons in the team’s second preseason game.

There are only three preseason games for the Dolphins, and most NFL teams, this season.

Flores said, “Tua won’t play Sunday and we’ll probably rest most of the starters. Still kind of going through that as a staff. We’ve got to play the game so we’re not going to rest everybody. So there will be some guys in there who will get an opportunity to showcase or apply the fundamentals, the techniques, the things we’ve been talking about the entire training camp.”

The Dolphins open the season on the road against the Patriots on Sept. 12.