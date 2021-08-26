Sand artist goes viral with Miami Heat art - and his story is just as inspiring

Sand artist James Sun goes viral with Miami Heat art using sand

Miami Heat had the same reaction to James Sun’s latest work of sand art as fans did.

“This is unreal,” says James.

James says the piece of sand art featuring the newest members of the Miami Heat took him a full week to create. He estimates pouring in between 45 and 55 hours in total.

Where did he get the idea? The Heat reached out to him personally.

James has built a large following because of his incredible artwork, but the only thing more incredible than his art is his story.

James was living in Toronto working as a mechanic. After seeing an art teacher in China put together similar pieces of sand art online, James quit his job, sold his house and flew to China to learn the craft.

James says it’s taken him about four years to turn his passion into his full-time profession.

Now, he is now making enough money to live off of his love of sand art.

In fact, that was the inspiration for his Instagram and Twitter handle “Falling in Sand.”

To follow James’ artwork on Instagram, click here.