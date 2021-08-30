Dolphins head coach Brian Flores refuses to talk about Deshaun Watson reports

FILE- In an Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson practices with the team during NFL football practice in Houston. Attorneys involved in the lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and harassment say the FBI has become involved in the case. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women who have sued Watson, said Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 he and some of his clients have spoken with FBI agents about the allegations against Watson.(AP Photo/Justin Rex_file)

MIAMI – After the Dolphins finished the preseason by beating the Bengals 29-26, the questions quickly turned to Deshaun Watson.

Yahoo reported that the Dolphins were the frontrunner to trade for the Houston quarterback.

Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but has allegations of sexual misconduct involving nearly two dozen women.

The Texans are reportedly seeking three first-round draft picks and more for Watson.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said, “Reports, speculation not really things we get into. Look I understand the question, but as I’ve said in the past, any conversations that we have or don’t have with other clubs are going to be internal. I’ve been pretty steadfast about that. With our players, with other clubs, that’ll remain the case.”

Of course, the Dolphins already have a quarterback in second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Flores said he has been impressed by Tagovailoa so far, “I’m very confident in Tua. He’s done a lot of good things this spring, this offseason, this training camp, played well last week. And again, my conversations with the players are going to remain with me and that player.”

The Dolphins open the season Sept. 12 at New England.

Flores will address the media again on Monday.