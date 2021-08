PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On this episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the trade rumors linking the Miami Dolphins to Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Sticking with the QB talk, Will and Clay also talked about Miami’s current signal caller, Tua Tagovailoa, who had himself a pretty solid training camp and preseason.

