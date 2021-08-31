Texans not expected to deal Deshaun Watson before roster deadline, report says

It appears the Houston Texans will not be trading Deshaun Watson before Tuesday’s NFL deadline to cut down rosters for the regular season.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicated that unless there is a dramatic turn of events, Houston will keep their embattled quarterback heading into the season.

The #Texans are not expected to trade QB Deshaun Watson before today’s 4 pm cut down day deadline, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Barring a dramatic turn, Houston is now positioned to keep him into the regular season — at least. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

Over the weekend, there were several reports that the Miami Dolphins were frontrunners to land Watson.

Houston’s asking price was steep, at least three first-round picks and more.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores would not publicly comment on the trade talk saying that he does not discuss rumors and speculation.

The possibility of landing Watson also created questions about the future of Tua Tagovailoa. The second-year quarterback has had a strong offseason by all accounts and looked sharp in training camp.

The Watson situation is further complicated by 22 allegations of sexual misconduct. While there have been no charges against the quarterback, the investigation is ongoing.

Before his off-the-field problems emerged, Watson had told the Texans that he did not want to play there anymore.

So at least for now, Watson will be paid $10 million to sit out.

As for Tagovailoa, he’ll be the Dolphins starting quarterback Week 1 in New England.