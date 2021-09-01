Marlins have tough day in Big Apple, dropping both legs of doubleheader to Mets

Javier Baez of the New York Mets slides home with the game winning run in the ninth inning against Alex Jackson of the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on August 31, 2021 in New York City. This is a continuation of the April 11 game which was suspended due to inclement weather.

NEW YORK – Javier Báez sprinted home from first for the game-ending run on Michael Conforto’s single, earning cheers from a fanbase he insulted days earlier in the New York Mets’ 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins.

In the resumption of a game suspended by rain April 11, the Mets scored five runs in the final inning and won it when Báez scored following a Marlins error.

Báez was booed when he entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning, hours after apologizing for revealing Sunday that a thumbs-down celebration gesture used recently by the team was dig at fans who have been booing the struggling club recently.

The Mets then beat the Marlins 3-1 in a seven-inning game.