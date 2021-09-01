Tua Tagovailoa appreciates support from Coach Flores, teammates

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, right, Jacoby Brissett, center, and Reid Sinnett, left, run drills during a mandatory minicamp at the NFL football team's training camp, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can now put his focus squarely on the New England Patriots.

The past few days have been a flurry of rumors and reports about the Miami Dolphins have interest in Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.

However, head coach Brian Flores told the team privately that Tagovailoa is their guy.

Flores also addressed the issue with the media on Wednesday.

Flores said, “Tua is our quarterback. I think that’s been, I think he’s had a good training camp, I think he’s made a lot of progress. I think he’s made a lot of improvement. We’re pleased with where he is. He’s going about his preparations for New England the way he should be. That’s where we are as a team.”

Tagovailoa said, “I think it means a lot. With it coming from the head coach, the support that I have from him, the team, it means a lot. For me, I’m focused literally on trying to get our guys ready for next week.”

The second-year quarterback said, Tagovailoa said that he doesn’t have cable, “I’m not able to turn on my TV and watch what’s going on to see the news and whatnot. Obviously, I know social media is a big deal, really I only hear about those things from my agents... or if coach wants to sit down and talk to me about things like that. That’s how I find out a lot of the talk that’s going.”

Tagovailoa said that he’s had many sit-downs with Coach Flores.

The quarterback said he talks to his coach every day.