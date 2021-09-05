Partly Cloudy icon
Jackson State defeats Florida A&M in Orange Blossom Classic

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks for running room as Florida A&M defensive lineman Stanley Mentor follows on the play in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Jackson State University emerged victorious following Sunday’s Orange Blossom Classic.

The Tigers defeated Florida A&M University by the score of 7-6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Jackson State, led by head coach Deion Sanders, scored the game’s only touchdown during the second quarter.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders scored on the one-yard plunge, capping off a 10 play, 69 yard drive.

Sanders finished the game completing 18 of 24 passes for 221 yards.

Bishop Bonnett had a solid afternoon rushing the football for Florida A&M, racking up 80 yards on 16 carries for the Rattlers.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

