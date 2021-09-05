Jackson State defeats Florida A&M in Orange Blossom Classic

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Jackson State University emerged victorious following Sunday’s Orange Blossom Classic.
The Tigers defeated Florida A&M University by the score of 7-6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Jackson State, led by head coach Deion Sanders, scored the game’s only touchdown during the second quarter.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders scored on the one-yard plunge, capping off a 10 play, 69 yard drive.
Sanders finished the game completing 18 of 24 passes for 221 yards.
Bishop Bonnett had a solid afternoon rushing the football for Florida A&M, racking up 80 yards on 16 carries for the Rattlers.