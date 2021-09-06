Dolphins place LT Austin Jackson, TE Adam Shaheen on Covid List

England Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger (35) tackles Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen (80) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are dealing with Covid-19 issues ahead of Week 1 against New England.

Both LT Austin Jackson and TE Adam Shaheen have been placed on the Covid-19 List.

Head Coach Brian Flores said that one of the players may be available for Sunday.

Shaheen has been public about not being vaccinated.

Last month, Shaheen said, “It’s no secret that they’ve been trying to push in on unvaccinated guys. You know what, I’m going to continue to go through the protocols of the unvaccinated that they make me do. I’m not going to get fined. They’re not going to strong-arm me into doing something for more freedom when this is such a changing atmosphere.”

Shaheen reportedly does not have any symptoms.

However, since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for at least 10 days.

Head coach Brian Flores said, “I would never question Adam’s commitment to the team. Guys have a decision to make and they make it. We support it and we move forward.”