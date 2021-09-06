Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz describes 27-0 deficit to Alabama as ‘series of events’

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles away from Miami safety Gilbert Frierson (3) before throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are trying to regroup from an opening game loss to Alabama.

But Miami didn’t just lose. They were blown out 44-13.

The Hurricanes were down 27-0 in the first half.

Head Coach Manny Diaz was asked about the Canes slow start on Monday.

Diaz said, “To me 27-0 is a series of events that occurred. Well it looked like non-competitive, not ready to play, or those type things. To me it’s a game and there are football things that occur in a game. That’s the point, the competition and the execution were what they were able to do at a level that we couldn’t match.”

The Crimson Tide are the top-ranked team in the country.

Alabama is also the defending National Champions.

Diaz said, “They were going to be difficult to beat anyway. We had to win the critical situations. We had to win turnovers, we had to win explosives and it went the other way and that’s why the score looked the way it looked... Remember, they’ve been doing this to pretty much everybody. They won the National Championship game by 30 points. I mean, you’ve got to do everything right to give yourselves a chance to win, and by all means, we did enough wrong to put ourselves in a huge hole.”