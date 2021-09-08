Dolphins name five team captains, QB Tua Tagovailoa not on the list

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) on the sidelines as the Dolphins play against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, file photo.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As the Miami Dolphins get ready to head to New England for the season opener, the team named captains for the season on Wednesday.

The list includes: linebacker Elandon Roberts, offensive lineman Jesse Davis, safety Clayton Fejedelem, wide receiver Mack Hollins, and defensive back Jason McCourty.

Notably missing from the list was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

As local 10′s Clay Ferraro pointed out, in 2020, every NFL team named their starting quarterback as a captain.

It’s been a busy offseason for Tagovailoa as he looks to get into improved physical shape.

The second-year quarterback also heard plenty of whispers about rumors of the Dolphins trading for Deshaun Watson.

For their part, the Dolphins have backed Tagovailoa.

Owner Stephen Ross denied any interest in Watson and head coach Brian Flores told the team that Tua is their guy.