Jays beat Yanks for 8th straight, 1/2 game back in wild card

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette watches his home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK – Bo Bichette thumped a leadoff homer in the first inning and singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 42nd homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the skidding New York Yankees 6-4 Thursday night for their eighth straight win.

The Blue Jays completed their first four-game sweep in the Bronx since 2003 and pulled within a half-game of New York for the final AL wild card. Toronto has its longest winning streak since an 11-game spurt in 2015.

The Yankees have lost six straight and 10 of 12, a jarring collapse immediately following a 13-game winning streak that propelled them to the top of the wild-card race. They fell a game behind idle Boston for the lead spot.

First time since 1908, the Yankees were swept in a four-game home series while never leading, according to STATS.

José Berríos (11-7) dominated the Yankees until Anthony Rizzo’s two-run homer in the sixth tied it at 2. The right-hander got two outs in the seventh before being pulled after 109 pitches. He was charged with two runs and struck out eight.

Bichette got the first of his three hits with his 22nd homer to begin the game. Randal Grichuk added a solo shot against New York starter Nestor Cortes Jr., and Teoscar Hernández also had three hits for Toronto.

Guerrero's solo shot off Andrew Heaney in the ninth made it 5-2. The 22-year-old Guerrero matched Kansas City's Salvador Perez for second in the majors behind Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who has 43 homers.

Gary Sánchez and Luke Voit homered for New York with two outs in the ninth off Nate Pearson. Sánchez's homer was his 21st and Voit's was his ninth.

Bichette and the Blue Jays took the lead in the seventh against Sal Romano (0-2), who was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game. Danny Jansen doubled, pinch-hitter Jake Lamb was hit by a pitch and Bichette followed with a soft, two-out single to left-center.

Romano walked Marcus Semien to load the bases and was replaced by Wandy Peralta, who struck out Guerrero to end the inning.

Yankees second baseman Tyler Wade dropped the feed on a potential double play ball in the eighth, helping Toronto load the bases again with one out. Peralta allowed his third walk of the inning to Jansen to put the Blue Jays up 4-2.

New York hit into two double plays, including one by Giancarlo Stanton with two on and one out in the eighth. The Yankees have grounded into 130 double plays this season, tied with Washington for most in the majors.

Bichette was 6 for 33 (.182) out of the leadoff spot this year prior to Thursday. He fouled off four two-strike pitches before taking Cortes deep to left field in the first.

Grichuk also fouled off four two-strike pitches before driving one into the left-field seats leading off the fifth.

Cortes slammed his glove and hat in the dugout after finishing the fifth. He worked through the sixth, allowing two runs and six hits with five strikeouts on 103 pitches.

Rizzo spoiled Berríos' shutout with his drive in the sixth, his 19th of the season and fifth since being acquired by the Yankees on July 30.

Aaron Judge had three of New York's nine hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: Manager Charlie Montoyo said OF George Springer (left knee contusion) could return to the lineup Friday. He fouled a ball off his knee Monday, and also was out Aug. 15-29 with a left knee sprain.

Yankees: RHP Jameson Taillon was added to the 10-day injured list with a partial tear of a tendon in his right ankle. There's a chance he only misses one start. ... LHP Zack Britton had season-ending Tommy John surgery and also had a bone chip removed Wednesday. The typical Tommy John recovery is 12-18 months. ... RHP Gerrit Cole played catch two days after leaving a start with left hamstring tightness. He's hoping to return to action early next week. ... RHP Michael King (right middle finger contusion) is exepcted to be activated Friday. ... OF Jonathan Davis was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Robbie Ray (11-5) leads the AL in ERA at 2.60 and innings at 166. He'll pitch the opener of a series at Baltimore.

Yankees: Start a Subway Series against the Mets that will overlap with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Saturday. LHP Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.47) pitches the opener Friday against Mets rookie RHP Tylor Megill (2-4, 4.20) in Queens.

