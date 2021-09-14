New food options at Miami Dolphins home games include focus on minority-owned businesses

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have added more new food options for the upcoming season, with an increased emphasis on spotlighting minority-owned businesses.

One of those businesses is Seed Miami, owned by Herbert Coleman.

The obvious reason for adding their food is because it’s outstanding (I may have eaten way too many au jus-marinated sliders and fries at Tuesday’s unveiling event). But the Fins former a unique relationship with Chef Coleman at the height of the pandemic. He wanted to help feed people in need, and the Dolphins stepped in to help cover the costs to make it happen.

Chef Coleman’s big heart and attitude helped him land this big opportunity.

You can start to enjoy food from Seed Miami and other vendors starting on Sunday when the Fins take on the Bills in their home opener, but the team is holding plenty of fan engagement events all week leading up to kickoff.

They’re calling it “305 Reunion” and it includes:

9/15: Get Ready to Tailgate-Visit Publix at 121 SW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL 33135 for their tailgate tour and take home items from their giveaway.

9/16: Discover Your Gameday Ale-Try out the Dolphins new beer “Born and Raised,” at Veza Sur in Miami at 55 NW 25th Street.

9/17: Celebrate our Community-The Dolphins Mobile Claw Truck will be traveling to the Lincoln Road Mall and Traz Powell Stadium filled with surprises.

9/18: Celebrate our Community-The Claw will visit Wimberly Field in Oakland Park

You can find more info here: https://www.miamidolphins.com/kickoff/