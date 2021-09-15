Another late goal gives Inter Miami first 3-game win streak in club history

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman makes a save during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 1-0.

TORONTO – Christian Makoun scored on a penalty kick in the 95th minute and Inter Miami beat 10-man Toronto FC 1-0 for their first three-game winning streak in club history.

Miami has won five of its last six matches, with one draw, including 1-0 wins over Cincinnati, Columbus and Toronto.

Miami has kept clean sheets in four consecutive matches for the first time in club history.

The win propelled the Herons into fifth place in the Eastern Conference, putting Miami in a playoff position for the first time all season.

Toronto had its losing streak extended to six games.