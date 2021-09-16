Sanchez homers twice, Marlins rally past Nationals 8-6

Jesus Sanchez of the Miami Marlins hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 15, 2021 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON – Jesus Sanchez’s second two-run homer of the day capped a four-run ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins rallied past the Washington Nationals 8-6.

The Marlins tied it in the ninth on an RBI single by Miguel Rojas and a fielder’s-choice groundout by Bryan De La Cruz.

Then Sanchez hit the first pitch he saw from Kyle Finnegan to left-center for his 12th homer of the season.

Sanchez also hit a two-run homer in the sixth for Miami’s first runs.

De La Cruz homered in the eighth for the Marlins, who took two of three from Washington.