Dolphins’ Will Fuller out Sunday for personal reasons

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins received bad news ahead of their home opener against the Buffalo Bills. Wide receiver Will Fuller will not play on Sunday.

Coach Brian Flores would not elaborate on the reason other than to say it was for personal reasons.

Fuller was the team’s big free agent acquisition from the Houston Texans.

Fuller was out Week 1 while he finished serving a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs while in Houston.

“I had multiple conversations with him,” Flores said. “He’s definitely dealing with a personal issue. I respect his privacy, I ask that everyone his privacy. We support Will and we’ll take it one day at a time.”

In terms of football, Flores said the team will look similar to how they did last week when Fuller didn’t play.

When asked if Fuller would return to the team this season, Flores said, “One day at a time.”

“Things happen. They happen,” the coach added. “They’re not part of the normal every day, so yeah it’s a surprise from that standpoint… We deal with it, he’s dealing with it and we’ll support it and make our adjustments as a team.”