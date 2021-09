PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On this emergency episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Director Will Manso dives into the current state of the University of Miami football team.

The Hurricanes 38-17 loss to Michigan State at Hard Rock Stadium dropped the Canes to 1-2 on the young season, but it’s clear the team has a ways to go before it can get back to any sense of greatness.

