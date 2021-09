This is a rendering of the Formula 1 race track that will be built outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Organizers say the first Formula One race in Miami will be held on May 8.

The Miami race at a new track named the Miami International Autodrome built around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will be the first of two United States events on the 2022 Formula One schedule.

That’s along with the existing race at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin.

The full F1 calendar for next season is expected to be confirmed next month with a record 23 races.