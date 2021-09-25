Miami piles up school-record 739 yards, beats CCSU 69-0

Head coach Manny Diaz of the Miami Hurricanes reacts with his players against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Tyler Van Dyke passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, and Miami tuned up for Atlantic Coast Conference play by racking up a school-record 739 yards of offense in an easy 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State.

A total of eight players had either a scoring run or catch for the Hurricanes, who scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions.

The 69 points was the fifth-most in school history, and the margin of victory was the third-largest behind only 77-0 and 77-7 wins over Savannah State in 2018 and 2013, respectively.

The Hurricanes improved to 2-2 on the young season, with wins over Central Connecticut and Appalachian State and losses to No. 1 Alabama and No. 20 Michigan State.