Heat host Jason Jackson discusses upcoming Jax Celebrity Roast for charity

MIAMI – It is time to roast!

Miami Heat TV host and reporter Jason Jackson is holding his 4th Jax Celebrity Roas’ on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the DAER Nightclub at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.

Before then, Jackson joined Local 10 Sports Sunday to chat about the event where popular journalist and TV/Radio host Dan Le Batard will be roasted for charity.

“Everything is fair game” is the promise made to everyone attending the night, and Jackson said, “you know I love to laugh. I love a good time. That’s what the roast is all about.”

It’s also about charity. Jackson established the Jax Fam Foundation in 2016 with the purpose of helping organizations and individuals focused on improving the social, educational and health standards of South Florida’s children and families.

It was started from the ground up with the help of Jackson’s wife and children, and it also helps connect with a charity near and dear to Le Batard’s heart.

“We’re going to be able to benefit, thanks to Dan’s leadership, the Ron Magill endowment,” Jackson explained to Local 10 sports director Will Manso.

Jax Celebrity Roast (WPLG)

The invited roasters include Zoo Miami’s Magill, along with comedians Gene Harding and Chris Spencer and filmmaker Billy Corben.

Previous roasts for DJ Irie, Jason Taylor and Dwyane Wade proved to fans who attend that nothing is off limits.

Jackson even said this year’s event will be streamed for the first time after it’s over for fans of Le Batard who can’t attend.

Expect the unexpected and prepare for a lot of laughter.

“It’s going to be a great night,” Jackson promises.

For more information on the ‘Jax Celebrity Roast’ and ticket information just head to http://jaxcelebrityroast.com/.