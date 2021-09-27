Manny Diaz defends Miami football program after Kirk Herbstreit’s commentary

Head coach Manny Diaz of the Miami Hurricanes reacts with his players against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami football coach Manny Diaz was not pleased with comments made by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit on Saturday.

Diaz began his weekly news conference by responding to criticism of the school and the importance that the University places on athletics.

Diaz said, “I actually want to start off with a response to some comments that were made this weekend on ESPN about our University and specifically about the administration at the University. The assumption that there’s a lack of caring, a lack of standards for athletics at the University of Miami.”

Diaz pointed out that the school went out of its way to help football return in 2020, despite the global pandemic.

Diaz praisd Dr. Julio Frenk for going on record as an expert in infectious diseases and finding ways to get the team on the field.

Diaz added, “There was mentions about resources. I will just tell you, from the time that I’ve been here at the University of Miami, what I’ve seen change on our campus. The new dorms... people always recruited against Miami in terms of the dorms. The stadium. We still beat the drum on the stadium. In my mind, we’ve got as nice of a stadium as anyone in college football, it’s amazing what a half-of-a-billion dollars will do for you. I sat in the Orange Bowl. I saw how many students came to games in the 80s in the Orange Bowl... We love our stadium.”

Ad

Also, Diaz pointed out the indoor facility that has been added.

Diaz said the last two recruiting classes were the first classes that have been able to see the new additions to the University in person, not just pictures and plans.

Diaz said, “There will always be someone with more resources. That’s not a Miami problem, that’s a college football problem... that no one really wants to talk about.”

The Miami Hurricanes host Virginia on Thursday night.

Diaz said that quarterback D’Eriq King continues to improve. He is not certain if King will be able to play on Thursday.