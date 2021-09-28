Canes wide receiver Romello Brinson stays humble following incredible catch

Offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee of the Miami Hurricanes talks with D'Eriq King #1 against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes true freshman Romello Brinson has new-found celebrity status amongst his teammates following his remarkable one-handed catch against Central Connecticut State.

But on Tuesday, Brinson did his best to stay humble, despite all of the praise.

Brinson said, “I’m not a celebrity. I’m just a person who plays football right now. I mean the older guys try to say I’m a celebrity because I have the No. 1 play on ESPN and stuff like that... I can’t let that play get to me. If I let that play get to me, I’m just going to go downhill and downhill. I just have to keep going up from here, you know. I just can’t settle for less.”

Brinson said of the catch, “Throughout practice, it’s just a thing that happens naturally. It’s not just a thing I look to do... I make plays like that naturally, it’s just a natural thing to me.”

Brinson said that he received calls from former high school teammates, former high school opponents, his family, and even former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco.

Brinson was asked if he should be called Baby OBJ, after Odell Beckham Jr. who famously made an incredible one-handed catch when he was with the Giants.

Brinson said, “I’m myself. I’m the joker or Mr. Rock-The-Baby because that’s what I do for a living.”