Jacoby Brissett does not see Sunday as revenge game against Colts

Miami Dolphins offensive guard Robert Hunt (68) and running back Malcolm Brown (34) help up quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) after Brissett scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett is getting ready to face one of his former teams on Sunday.

The Dolphins will be hosting the Indianapolis Colts.

Still, Brissett isn’t looking for any kind of revenge against the Colts.

Brissett said, “Yeah, and it makes it more than what it is. I’m not here for like a revenge game or anything like that. I want to go win just because I’m playing football and I’m playing in the National Football League. We need a win so that’s what the purpose of the game is.”

The Dolphins found themselves down big in Las Vegas, but staged a fourth quarter comeback to force overtime.

Even though Miami eventually lost the game, Brissett said Wednesday that the Dolphins still have plenty to build off of.

Brissett said, “That’s what we’ve been talking about is just building off of that momentum. Like I said after the game, we obviously lost but we did a lot of good things, especially coming from the week before that. Just finding those key things that we knew that we wanted to harp on and get better at. We did a lot of those things, so just find ways to keep doing those more and more. Obviously on the practice field, just pushing that mindset of we can’t wait until the fourth quarter to actually play football.”

Ad

Tua Tagovailoa remains out for at least the next two games with fractures ribs.

Head coach Brian Flores said earlier this week that Tagovailoa is making progress day by day.

As for the Dolphins confidence, Brissett said, “No, I think it’s rising. I think we see our potential but we also see where we need work at. I think the coaching staff and players are doing a good job. It’s early in the season. Let’s just keep stacking days, stacking weeks, and just finding ways to get better at these things because we know it’ll pay off in the end. Just like surrender the result. As long as you can keep on finding those steps to get better and better and better, then everything else will take care of itself.”