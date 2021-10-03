Colts get 1st win of season, top sputtering Dolphins 27-17

Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mo Alie-Cox and the Indianapolis Colts got their first win of the season by topping the sputtering Miami Dolphins 27-17.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 103 yards and a score for the Colts.

Indianapolis avoided what would have been its first 0-4 start since 2011.

The Colts spent most of the day frustrating former Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter but struggled for much of the afternoon.

Miami lost for the third straight week after a season opening win at New England.