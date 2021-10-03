Partly Cloudy icon
Jeter’s Marlins close losing year with 5-4 win over Phils

Associated Press

Nick Fortes of the Miami Marlins hits a home run during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park on October 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI – Nick Fortes hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the fourth inning, and Derek Jeter’s Miami Marlins closed the season with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bryce Harper doubled and walked before being replaced in the bottom of the third.

A contender for NL MVP, he hit  .309 with 35 homers, 84 RBIs and a major league-best 1.044 OPS.

Fortes sent a drive off off Hector Neris into the Marlins’ bullpen in left for a 5-3 lead, his fourth home run since he was called ip from Triple-A on Sept. 17.

For the Marlins, it was their 11th losing season in the last 12 years.

