Barkov breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers defeat Lightning 4-1

Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers celebrates a goal in the third period during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on October 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. – Aleksander Barkov scored the go-ahead goal 3:40 into the third period and the Florida Panthers won their third straight game by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1.

Barkov slammed a loose puck in the crease past Andrei Vasilevskiy for his second of the season.

It came just 1:04 after the Lightning tied it 1-all on Brayden Point’s goal.

Florida also got goals from defenseman Brandon Montour, rookie Anton Lundell and Anthony Duclair.

Sam Reinhart had two assists and rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 30 saves in his first start this season for the Panthers, who are 3-0-0 for the second straight year.